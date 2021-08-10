The cartoon by Fitzsimmons in Friday's paper hit the nail on the head. Along with the article on schools by Peter Aleshire, it made it clear that Governor Ducey is putting us all in danger by signing into law legislation that prevents schools from requiring masks or vaccines. Of course, this does not apply to expensive private schools like the one his sons attended in Phoenix. They are free to require eligible students to be vaccinated and wear masks.
Talk about a double standard! The rich get safety and the rest of us get (fill in the blank here). Call him at 602-542-4331 and tell him what you think about endangering our children.
K.M. Dubbs,
Show Low
(1) comment
I'll even put what I think in writing. I think Ducey should be impeached on, at least three counts, (1) endangering our children; (2) lack of leadership, and (3) he is much better at ice cream than he is with public health.
