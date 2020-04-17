How typical of a narrow-minded Democrat to blame Trump and the Republican administration for "inadequate" response to the COVID-19 virus ("COVID-19: A timeline, 4-3-20). Her views are the reasons I went from Democrat to Independent to firmly Republican.
When Trump called it "the Chinese virus" he was right, but political correctness turned the media against him. This President's job is to keep the citizens informed and calm in the face of this virus. Covid-19 first emerged in late 2019, when a "mysterious illness" was reported in Wuhan, China and the infection has since spread to many countries around the world and become a pandemic and the Communist China government did not give all the facts to the World Health Organization regarding the origins and spread of this virus. This virus can also be asymptomatic, causing no noticeable illness in some people – but these people are still contagious and can spread the virus. The 1918 influenza pandemic, also known as the "Spanish flu" [even though it did not start in Spain] killed an estimated 50 million worldwide, including 675,000 in the U.S.
The main lesson from 1918 is very clear: that you tell the truth in a public health setting, but the news media is embellishing everything we hear and contributing to the panic. In 2019, an estimated 38,800 people lost their lives to car crashes, and while this virus can be deadly, more people apparently recover than die. Ms. Eaton needs to do some serious research on state's responsibilities during public health disasters. Each state is responsible to have their own disaster response plan.
I am now 73, and Covid-19 patients ages 70 to 79 years had a fatality rate of 8%. I trust this Republican Administration to do the right thing more than I trust what the Democrats say or try.
Ben McDonald,
Overgaard
(3) comments
She is always off the mark. Her posts are democratic talking points and not her opinions. I don't like her articles.
The United States informed Israel about the Covid-19 last November. Trump blew it. We sure could have used the two months he squandered away by calling it a hoax and that he had it totally under control. No the blame clearly belongs to the Orange Cheeto
“Looks like by April, you know, in theory, when it gets a little warmer, it miraculously goes away.”
