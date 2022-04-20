As an observant student attending Blue Ridge High School, I hope to bring necessary attention to an issue I have recognized recently: The lack of concern in providing quality lunches to students attending school in our district, or in the state of Arizona in general.
A few days ago, I heard one of my fellow schoolmates make a comparison of prison food to school food. At first, I did not take any regard to his comment, as school food is anything but gourmet. But then, I heard another student make a comment on the quality of our school's food. And another. And, as you may have guessed, another. As it turns out, according to recent studies by Laura Fox with The Daily Mail, students and inmates eat almost identical lunches. Yet, the crucial difference between a student's meal and a prisoner's meal is the vegetable content. Surprisingly, prisoner's lunches contain more fruits and vegetables than that of a child’s lunch.
Fruits and vegetables contain antioxidants, vitamin C, vitamin K, folate, and many other minerals that support brain growth and functionality. Though schools provide a small portion of fruits and vegetables, their proportions are unbalanced with the other foods given each lunch period.
School is a place of progression and opportunities. For a person to function properly, especially under the pressure of something such as school, proper nutrition is a necessity. To support each student's progress, we need to supply healthier food options to our student population.
As a singular voice in our small town, my voice does not resonate the way I wish it could. But as a community, as our hundreds of voices combine to one, we can have a positive effect on issues such as these by simply acknowledging their existence, making way for further recognition. With further recognition, we may allow officials to take hold and make the changes we had only hoped for.
