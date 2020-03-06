No votes were changed, but was it counted right?
My greatest concern for the election is with the possible software manipulation of vote tally machines. These machines are tested as outlined by the Secretary of States office. The FBI said all fifty Secretary of State offices were hacked in 2018. I believe these offices were hacked not to change votes, but to get the election game plan. This would enable a foreign power to pass all tests, but still manipulate the tally process after testing.
When asked “Have your machines have ever had an independent audit?” the Election Systems & Software sales team couldn’t come up with an example greater that 3%. Please watch “Voting Equipment Expo: Election Systems & Software Presentation at moment 55:20-57:50 on You Tube for their response. There have been no complete audits.
A time-based manipulation of software could be easily identified. For those who think this would cost too much or take so long, in college we could hand count 3,000 votes for seven positions in three hours. Navajo Board of Supervisors could call for an independent hand audit for the 2018 federal election for Senate and Representative positions before the ballots are destroyed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.