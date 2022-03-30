Over the past few years, there has been a significant uprise in the switch from combustion engine vehicles to electric-powered vehicles, largely driven by the goal of “zero-emission transportation,” energy sustainability, and economic benefits. Recently, with rapidly increasing gas prices many consumers have considered switching from gas/diesel powered vehicles to electric powered vehicles.
Gas and diesel can be subject to the volatility of crude oil since crude oil is the largest component determining the retail price of fuel. In the past, fuel prices have been affected by the supply of crude oil, inflation, geopolitical tensions, increased travel demand, disturbed supply chains, and global market uncertainty. Higher gas prices not only affect the cost of filling up at a gas station but also affect the broader economy. For example, higher gas prices affect the cost of transporting goods which is a cost transferred to the consumer. A transfer to electric-powered vehicles would also be economically beneficial in other forms of transportation. For example, if less crude oil is being used for transportation through internal combustion engine vehicles, then more crude oil will be available for jet fuel, effectively decreasing the cost of airlines. Electricity is a cheaper and more stable alternative vehicle power source compared to petroleum fuel. According to the Department of Energy, in March 2021 the average price to fuel a gas-powered vehicle was 2.45 times higher than the price for the same mileage on an equivalent electric vehicle. While the cost of crude oil, and thus gas and diesel, continues to rise due to the diminishing supply, electricity will continue to fall with the advancement of technology, efficiency, and policy.
Nearly every major automaker has invested billions of dollars in expanding their electric vehicle lineup and has made it their goal to become fully electric by 2035. There are substantial economic benefits that would result as an effect of a major transfer from gas/diesel to electric-powered vehicles. Some of these benefits include more stable and decreasing transport costs and longer-lasting and easier to maintain vehicles. Nonetheless, there are also restrictions on this transfer, including battery range limitations and underdeveloped charging infrastructure. However, with time, as technology and infrastructure improve, a transfer from internal combustion engine vehicles to electric vehicles will be inevitable considering the substantial economic, environmental, and technological benefits of electric vehicles.
Sirus Baca,
Pinetop
