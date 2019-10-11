The issue is directing a stigma to your readers. Ergo my response:
• Eliminating it in your mind is a personal issue, may you do so.
• Eliminating it in your paper is an editorial decision, may you do so.
No one is required to support people who direct it. NAMI is currently concluding that it does not have to.
This from NAMI's national office, Ken Duckworth (ken@nami.org):
The social and financial effects of stigma are among the reasons NAMI prefers terms like “prejudice” and “discrimination” to describe the problem, Duckworth said, rather than “stigma,” because the latter “implies there might be something wrong with the person of interest.”
Working to end alleging "the stigma surrounding mental illness" begins by not taking part in declaring it, begins by realizing one does not have to take part.
Sometimes a "truth" is directed at us so consistently that we begin to see it as a truth.
Harold A. Maio, retired mental health editor
Ft Myers, Florida
