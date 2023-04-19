Reader Ron Zimmerman of Mesa seems to have emerged from Plato's cave only to continue seeing the shadows of his former existence. His collection of confounding verbiage in the April 18 letters reveals a complete ignorance of the function of federal courts within the branches of our government. He holds contempt for any impediment for majority excess that are purposely written into the governing documents of this republic. Unfortunately, we suffer from many elected representatives of the same ilk. Mr. Zimmerman contends that "... it is necessary to hold those who oppose majority rule responsible by incremental retributive action. …" There is a word for that: totalitarianism.
Reader Richard Binkowski of Pinetop has continued his efforts to get the mangled SR 260 through our area repaired and I commend him for that. I'm glad he finally got a response from David Cook weak as it was. We already know funding is not allocated for proper repair of the highway Mr. Cook. We watch ADOT come out and work a few hours hither and yon patching little sections. What we want is for you to take the issue to the Legislature and get funding for proper repair. It's a matter of doing your job. Out of respect for Mr. Binkowski I will write my representatives again.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.