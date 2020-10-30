Information is key to making any decision.
Finding accurate information can even be more challenging. So enough with the false information and rhetoric.
The opposition to prop 428 have invested heavily in ads and mailers with information that is false. This false information is perpetuated by a company not from the White Mountains, who want nothing more than to continue to profit from the taxpayers who live here.
As a taxpayer who lives here, I am aware of the positive FACTs that the passage of prop 428 will have on our community. Public safety should not be for profit.
I encourage you as an informed voter/taxpayer to visit yesfortimbermesa.com. No one likes taxes, I agree completely, but the benefit of a sound investment in our Fire and Medical District are investments we need to make and will benefit all. Vote yes on Proposition 428.
Jim Molesa,
Show Low
