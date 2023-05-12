Mental Health Awareness Month, Law Enforcement Appreciation Week, Veterans Awareness Month … Armpit Aroma Consciousness Day, Toenail Trimmers Appreciation Month, Tool-and-Die Manufacturers Appreciation Week … OK, I made those last three up, but it's only a matter of time.
While it might make politicians and some other people feel good to have endless declarations of Awareness and Appreciation and Remembrance, what practical value is the glut of proclamations?
It's not enough to say we honor our vets, not when there's a disastrous crisis of homelessness, mental health and health care troubles flattening them as hard as any overseas foe ever did.
It's not enough to say we support the police when they work double shifts and are expected to be armed defenders of civil peace, property and life — and are given no more crisis counseling than our veterans are.
It's not enough to say we're aware of opioid addiction. Of course we're aware of opioid addiction. We read the news. What's being done about it, apart from unanimous passing of declarations of awareness?
These Awareness Months and Consciousness Weeks and Reminder Days and Thoughtful Minutes are nothing but performative gestures. They're hollow and meaningless without any action to back them up. And unless our county, city and town boards are prepared to do something productive about mental health, bodily health, food insecurity, poverty, homelessness and other crises instead of approving proclamations, maybe it's time for us all to declare an Enough of the Empty Gestures Already Month.
