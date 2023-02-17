Those seeking “equality” will never be satisfied, so they’ll always demand more from others, at least indirectly by governmental impositions (e.g., taxation). Equality can never be attained, inasmuch as it is in the eye of the beholder and is based on envy of one type or another.

This was demonstrated by the French, Russian and Cuban revolutions, among others. All of these yielded more oppressive regimes than the ones they replaced. And, the new “equality” resulted in widespread misery and poverty, with the notable exception of the dictators and their secret police, who were “more equal than others.”

