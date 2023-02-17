Those seeking “equality” will never be satisfied, so they’ll always demand more from others, at least indirectly by governmental impositions (e.g., taxation). Equality can never be attained, inasmuch as it is in the eye of the beholder and is based on envy of one type or another.
This was demonstrated by the French, Russian and Cuban revolutions, among others. All of these yielded more oppressive regimes than the ones they replaced. And, the new “equality” resulted in widespread misery and poverty, with the notable exception of the dictators and their secret police, who were “more equal than others.”
In contrast, the American Revolution called for individual liberty (via equality of opportunity) and freedom from oppressive government via representative self-governance. This is American exceptionalism.
Those who elevate equality over liberty seek to extinguish the American experience and plunge us back into the envy culture that has caused so much carnage over the millennia. A cry for “equality” is at least an implicit call for violence by the mob or the government. When the resulting violence does occur, the silence from the “equality” advocates is deafening, whether re: FBI SWAT team raids a conservative’s home or the BLM/Antifa lawless in so-called autonomous zones. Anodyne ex post facto generic tongue wagging is unavailing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.