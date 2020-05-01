It is unfortunate that the masses, down in the valley, do not abide to the Stay at home policy. It should be known that the Valley media, with their "Beat the heat and go to the White Mountains," are further endangering and taking from our permanent residents what little resources that we are afforded at this time, such as food, paper products and many other things. Phoenix, Tucson and other large city media outlets should quit sending people to our towns and should encourage them to stay at home. We understand the economy, but for the present, what is more important? Opening restaurants and other facilities too soon? Is it worth even one life? Is it worth chancing more virus victims here? We am not unsympathetic with our businesses, but what is more important than trying to control the virus in our small town?
Larry and Lillian Gonzales
Lakeside
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.