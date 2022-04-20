Policymaking at the national level is fraught even during normal times. When conflict enters the picture, the complications for policymaking become exacerbated by countless factors. Crafting a response to Putin’s invasion of Ukraine involves a curious admixture of both fact and assumptions. Of course, if your intelligence is not good, then you may be making policy based on erroneous facts, which is compounded by the ambiguous nature of assumptions. There are always Donald Rumsfeld’s notorious unknown unknowns.
The predominant fact in this situation is simply that Putin has command of intercontinental ballistic missile forces, as well as tactical nukes. The vital assumption therefore becomes an informed assessment of the state of Vladimir Putin's mental health. Since global nuclear conflagration is at stake, it is very reasonable for policymakers to err on the side of caution. We must conclude from this that Putin is as likely as not to be deteriorating mentally which, if he is threatened with a humiliating defeat, would likely result in his use of nuclear weapons.
Under these circumstances, a fully robust response by NATO, which could easily defeat Russian conventional forces, must be viewed as a reckless response to the Russian aggression. Steadily increasing sanctions which are admittedly slow to take effect and involve continued suffering on the part of the Ukrainian people is, though distasteful, the proper response in that venue.
There is an old adage in the military that goes something like this: “When the shooting starts, the amateurs talk about tactics and strategy; the professionals talk about logistics.” A steadily increasing flow of weaponry which is increasingly larger, more sophisticated, and more lethal is the proper military response because it denies Putin a rationale for widening the war; although, there is always the risk that he will simply manufacture one out of whole cloth anyway.
It will be repugnant in the extreme, if Putin is allowed to simply declare victory and withdraw without any further consequences. That would lay bare a mistake in American policy which I have been opposed to all my adult life, to wit: Failure to prevent nuclear proliferation. That is the only reason why NATO has not crushed this Russian aggression.
