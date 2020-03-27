“How much would it take me to learn EVERYTHING?”
I think it’s important to ask questions like that and think about bigger topics that are hard to grasp. I originally wanted to write to you about the Banach-Tarski paradox where you can take 6 parts out of a ball and create two balls the exact same size as the original ball. Then I thought it would be too confusing; after all, it is a paradox. Then I thought more and wanted to write this about supertasks. A supertask is a task that has an infinite sequence of steps that are to be completed within a finite amount of time. Of course, that is impossible. You cannot fit infinity into a number or an amount of time.
The supertask and the Banach-Tarski Paradox are both very complex and confusing topics. I barely scratched the surface of explaining what the two topics are. I think about them often, and I use them as tools to think about bigger picture topics like time and infinity. The world is a cause and effect situation. The wind blows which causes the trees to move; when I walk, I push with my foot which causes me to move forward. Everything is a result of an action or motion. My point is to think about big topics that are hard to grasp. It makes a person a better thinker and for me, it changed how I perceive things and I have become a more open person.
Nevada White,
Pinetop-Lakeside
