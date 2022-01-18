A reply to Gregory Jarrin.

I finally found something you have written that is almost correct.

Yes we have a failing democracy under Biden and company.

Inflation way up gas prices through the roof with no end in sight. parents of students being called terrorists. Food prices so high you need a doctors income to buy them. stealing elections with harvested and fraudulent mail in votes. You can count those votes 10 times and still come up with the same number but are they legitimate? No!

Now your president (not mine) wants to promote more and better fake voters to steal upcoming elections. No thanks!!

33% approval ratings for Biden (kind of makes you the minority right.) So do all of us a favor and keep your lies and mis-information too yourself.

The real Americans in the White Mountains are tired of the liberal claptrap so espoused by you and it seems only you. With all the medical issues in Whiteriver aren't you too busy to annoy us? You should be, a doctor would be.

John Fonyi,

Pinetop

libertyminded

Yes, we are in a pandemic induced recession but we must not forget who brought us here and that would be Trump and Anti-Vax Trumpers.

RetAF

A lot of hate in this letter but no facts.

If there was voter fraud why did the Trump Justice Department say that the wasn't? So far only 4 people in the whole country have been charged with voting twice and all were for GOP candidates.

KerryR

Thank you, Libertyminded, for what should be obvious: Trump is fully responsible for creating chaos in our country by his disastrous handling of the pandemic and his attempts to destroy democracy.

Anyone who fails to see this has absolutely no common sense or logic.

LetsBkind

Sadly, Mr. Fonyi’s comments are filled with misinformation. Emotions are running high right now, but please take some time to review and study reputable sources that can give objective and reliable information on all the topics touched on—the economy, the virus, schools, etc. Only by coming together and finding those things that we all value in common can we overcome these divisions. Challenging times require team efforts to move forward!

davidpatchen

Libertyminded is dead on: The Biden administration is dealing with the complete mess left by Trump. "Clean up, aisle 4." And making it worse, Trump's party continues to tip over cans and boxes to create more havoc. Shame on those who still refuse to do their part.

sharvey111

I am a liberal and consider myself a "real American". Born here, worked all my life and paid (and still pay) taxes, love my country. Also, it is quite interesting the people who persist in claiming Biden's election was fraudulent don't have any problem with the exact same ballots that elected other AZ candidates. How is that even possible? Can we try using logic for a moment?

2linden

Mr Fonyi - because you are the loudest, it doesn’t make you the majority, even in the White Mountains. And just because Mr Trump’s rallies were “biggest” ever, doesn’t mean he got the most votes - OBVIOUSLY!

Mary Davis

No matter where we live or what’s in our wallets, we deserve a government that cares for us. Yet some politicians and news outlets call us names based on how we vote, in an attempt to divide us and fear each other. By coming together and ferreting out misinformation, we can have a government of the people, by the people.

Prism1212

Why do Republicans not understand supply and demand? Why do Republicans like to blame the "global economy issues" on President Biden? Do they not understand what "global" means? Presidents don't set gas prices. American oil companies answer to shareholders and owners, not to the government. If anyone is to blame, try natural gas and coal, which are considered to be major drivers of higher energy costs. Quit blaming President Biden for your ignorance.

trevhall93

Spot on Sir!!!! Funny how all the comments here want to blame Trump for the total mess Biden has made in one years time. Biden basically did a 180 on every policy. Same people who wanted to give credit to Obama for the results of the Trump policies that unleashed our economy and pulled us out of the stagnation.

ppetersen55

Way too much politics in this whole Covid thing. If the politicians think it is such a threat to the population, then why have they let 2 million illegals into the country with no vaccinations, checks, or testing of any kind?

trevhall93

Democrat socialism is succeeding. The proof is the decay and collapse of “blue” cities and states. I say succeeding because this is the goal of the democrat left. The total destruction of America as we know it. If you don’t agree with them and give up your wealth and freedom, you’re “racist and greedy.”

