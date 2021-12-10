Failure in economic growth
The Quixotic Dream of perennial economic growth fails as surely as the virtue of Dulcinea in the face of even the most desultory of examinations. That does not mean however that this fool’s errand is not pursued with uncommon zeal by those who should know better, even though the unavoidable end must be a lance shattered upon an economic windmill.
Real economic growth cannot be measured just by gains in GDP. For growth to count it must be within the context of productivity. American productivity, however, has been in steady decline for years; yet, it has always been the presumed key to raising per capita GDP, wages, and living standards.
Now, as low birth rates happily slow the expansion of the labor force, increasing productivity is more crucial than ever to promote the GDP growth illusion.
According to the BLS, from 2000-2007 American productivity growth averaged 2.6; from 2007-2020, only 1.46, with a slight improvement in 2020.
Moreover, any increase in growth without robust productivity support results in price inflation where the cost of goods and services rises faster than gains in wages. This unseemly growth is further fostered by debt for both the private and public sectors which is mostly economic weeds which repress any real flowering in the general standard of living. Even so, this chimeral goal dominates our economic thinking and political campaigning without letup. A little high school math, if you please: An annual growth rate of just one percent results in a 35% cumulative growth rate for every generation (30 years). That yields an increase of over 20,000 times the size of the beginning GDP every 1,000 years. For two percent that yield burgeons to over 398,000,000 times the beginning GDP, and for three percent it is an incredible 52,949,930,179 times the original GDP. Source, ‘Capital in the Twenty First Century’ Piketty, pp. 76.
It is then, utter tomfoolery even to covet, let alone actually pursue this madness any further. There is, regrettably, a wicked dues ex machina (Latin, “god from the machine’) in all this which takes the form of population growth, errantly pursued as the fix. Sans perpetual economic growth, where will the jobs come from to support the increases in population which bedevil and confound global progress on every front? With growth, does any sane person really think that our economy could grow by billions or even millions of times its present value? Really?
It should be clear that the twin poisons of population growth and the planet destroying economic growth it demands must both be zeroed out, and soon. News 2476 A.D: “Bread went to $586,987 per loaf today. Economic growth however was excellent at 1.67%.”
Ron Zimmerman,
Scottsdale
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.