I ask my fellow citizens of Navajo County to support the Navajo County Jail District 1/3 cent sales tax. These dollars will go to Navajo County Jail operations. The jail operations are currently funded using the Navajo County General Fund, which also funds other services and departments in Navajo County. The loss of revenue from circumstances beyond the control of Navajo County have left the county in a financial crisis. Navajo County has continued to work with staffing cuts, but further cuts will result in cuts in services. The loss of staff to the Navajo County Assessor's Office will result in delays in the assigning of parcel numbers which is required to obtain a building permit. Staffing issues will also delay new construction being added to the Navajo County tax roll which will result with established properties paying more than their share of jurisdiction’s taxes.
If the Jail District is not established it will place a financial burden on Navajo County, as well as the cities and towns within Navajo County. The establishment of the Jail District would remove the financial burdens from the cities and towns of paying for the housing of their misdemeanor inmates. Please vote yes on the Navajo County Jail District. It is an investment in both Navajo County and the municipalities, as well as the future impact of county provided services.
Cammy Darris,
Navajo County Assesor
