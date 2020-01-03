For all the yelling about fairness, the trial will be here. I expect the hiding of information and the calling for fact witnesses will not stop. One party says the delay in the impeachment trial process is to see if the trial will be fair, the other is saying it is all political and they have no facts.
I would suggest that any senator who has recieved campaign contributions after the start of the investigation be identified. If there are contributions from Nancy Pelosi or Donald Trump to these senators, they need to declare that they cannot vote due to a “conflict of interest.” Let’s not allow the buying of votes to affect this jury.
Kenny Cail
Laskeside
