The other night Anthony Fauci was on the New York Times podcast. It was your standard interview, until Fauci dropped this little bomb:
“Point number three, we are seeing something that is really interesting, and I’d like to get a little bit more unpacking of it with you in a bit. And that is we’re starting to see waning immunity against infection and waning immunity in the beginning aspect against hospitalization.”
“And if you look at Israel, which has always been a month to a month-and-a-half ahead of us in the dynamics of the outbreak, in their vaccine response and in every other element of the outbreak. They are seeing a waning of immunity, not only against infection, but against hospitalizations and to some extent, death, which is starting to now involve all age groups. It isn’t just the elderly. So if one looks back at this, one can say, do you know, it isn’t as if a booster is a bonus.”
“But a booster might actually be an essential part of the primary regimen that people should have.”
Let me highlight that:
I’d call that a failed vaccine!
But Fauci wants to sell us another booster, and inject 24 million children.
Fool me once shame on you, Fool me twice shame on…
What he is failing to disclose, is that the data shows that at 6 months the Pfizer vaccine offers “0” protection against COVID-19.
And they are in such a hurry to inject our children.
Then this story was released by attorney Aaron Siri:
“FDA Asks Federal Judge to Grant it Until The Year 2076 to Fully Release Pfizers COVID-19 Vaccine Data”
“The Fed gov’t shields Pfizer from liability. Gives it billions of dollars. Makes Americans take its product.
But won’t let you see the data supporting it’s safety/efficacy.
Who does this gov’t work for?”
The FDA wants to hide the safety data from the people for an entire generation!
