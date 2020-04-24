If America feared God as we fear the coronavirus, It would be a better world. America and the world's many problems are a result of sin.The Bible states "The fear of the Lord is the beginning of wisdom." We experience the insanity of the world instead of the wisdom of God.
If America feared God as they fear the coronavirus, instead of hoarding toilet paper, eggs, guns and ammunition, there would be a shortage of Bibles and biblical study. Churches would be filled to capacity, jails would empty out, Biblical marriage would return and all types of violence and murder would diminish.
Instead of practicing social distancing and isolation, we would be practicing true Christian lifestyles without hypocrisy and loving God and fellow man as Jesus commands. If we really feared God, we would not think of ourselves only. We would want to help and love mankind through any crisis.
Maybe our current situation is the result of the Lord putting a stop to our present Godless lifestyle. So instead of looking at earthly things, we should look up to the heavens as our redemption draws near.
I have seen a lot in my 69 years. I am a Messianic Jew with 43 years of Christian ministry as a pastor and evangelist.
Yes, if we feared God instead of the coronavirus, we would all be better off knowing that God is in control.
Larry Przybyliski,
Show Low
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.