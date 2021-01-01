I find that Fed Ex has redefined "delivery," and not in a good way. I was expecting a package to be delivered to my home on Tuesday, as tracking indicated. We have lived at this address for 20 years, and had innumerable packages delivered to our door, so I did not anticipate a problem.
At 8 a.m. Wednesday, we received an abrupt call from Fed Ex, telling us we could only pick up the package at Safeway or Walmart in Show Low! We were not offered any options, or any opportunity to comment. “Pick one!”, so we did.
Apparently "Customer Service” and “Home Delivery” is now defined by Fed Ee as “Anyplace we choose!” I was left with a 50-mile round trip to pick up a package I needed.
Other carriers have had no problem coming to our door, but Fed Ex seems to not want to be bothered.
Seth R. Nadel,
Concho
FedEx has gone to the dogs. Like Seth, we've had delivery to our door stopped. We've also had packages left out by the road and stolen. And found one in the ditch. The vendors using FedEx for their deliveries are the only ones who can put pressure on them.
