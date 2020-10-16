We have an opportunity to elect a truly admirable candidate, Felicia French, to the Arizona Senate for LD-6.
This wonderful, caring person interrupted her campaign to use her nursing experience and skills developed over a long military career to help COVID-19 patients at an understaffed hospital on the Navajo Nation.
As our state senator, she will focus not only on affordable health care and strengthening public education, but also on making our state government responsive to rural communities. She understands how important small local businesses are to the Arizona economy, especially here in northern Arizona.
I have heard Felicia talk about her plans for making our state's revenue go farther, so we can get more done with the money we have. She has given this matter a lot of thought. And she promises to work hard to help Arizona create more local job opportunities, while continuing to protect our land and water for our families and future generations.
I know her as an honest and patriotic veteran who will be a strong advocate for everyone in LD-6. Please vote for her, so she can get to work!
Ginny Dotson,
Show Low
