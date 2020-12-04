Does everyone know what Fentanyl is?
I knew nothing about it myself until 3 weeks ago.
It is a synthetic opioid that is 50 to 100 times stronger than morphine. This medication is used for severe pain in cancer patients. This is not a drug to mess around with. It may look like oxycodone but it is lethal even in small doses. Drug dealers say it makes the pills stronger.
So strong they shut your whole body down. Mixing these pills with alcohol is deadly. Please do not consume any pills that did not come from a U.S. approved pharmacy.
Talk to your kids about these pills. They call them M-30's on the street. I can not stress enough that these pills are not properly dosed. The oxycodone to fentanyl ratio is not consistent. This is not a pill that should be taken for recreation. It is suicide. I think our community needs to be aware of it.
I lost someone that was very close to my heart and I can't help but think he had no idea that a pill could end his life. My loved one was not suicidal! How many people have to die before people start talking about it. This stuff is like heroin but in many cases stronger.
Fentanyl is cheap to make, cheaper than all the illegal drugs the cartels procure. The cartels are out to get money. Adding Fentanyl to everything allows them to increase their profit margin. Because at the end of the day it is business to them. They are not concerned with a few casualties. It is up to us to look out for one another.
Signs of an overdose include *pin-dot pupils, *shallow breathing, *choking, *cold skin, and *limp body(unable to stand or hold self up). If someone is exhibiting these symptoms call 911 they have a life-saving drug "Naloxone."
I really want to get the word out there. I can not stop people from selling or buying them but I can inform as many people as I can. If this letter saves even one life or stops one person it is worth it. There has been at least two deaths in the past two weeks, possibly more.
Stacy Butora,
Show Low
