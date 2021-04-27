These upper elevation meadow streams in the White Mountains in Eastern Arizona on the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest are supposed to be protected for endangered species Apache Trout and New Mexico Meadow Jumping Mouse recovery.
The streams are designated critical habitat for the New Mexico Meadow Jumping Mouse.
The Center for Biological Diversity and Maricopa Audubon filed a lawsuit to try and protect the area on June 27, 2019. A local extinction of endangered New Mexico Meadow Jumping Mouse is taking place as the Forest Service has still not removed the feral horses in spite of the deteriorating situation.
These feral horses are not part of the Heber Horse Territory which is approximately 80 miles to the northwest.
Robin Silver, M.D.,
Co-founder and Board Member
Center for Biological Diversity
Flagstaff
