The Russian KGB, (Secret Service) had a 50-year plan to take over American Education and destroy America from within. It started during the Viet Nam War era by placing radical Communist professors in elite universities.
Over a half century, they succeeded in indoctrinating our teachers, youth and news media who now believe in Marxist Socialism and Big Government’s total control of “We the People.”
Donald Trump has created the strongest economy in American history by reducing government regulations and bring jobs back to America! Yes, he can be abrasive at times; but remember that he is the fighter American needs at this critical time.
We are in the fight of our lives to save our freedoms and Make America Great again! If we lose, we will follow the path of Argentina, Cuba, Venezuela, China, Russia and many other Marxist/Socialist nations where individual freedom is lost forever.
Just look at Hong Kong where the freedom protesters are currently being crushed by the Chinese Communist Party.
Ray Jussila,
Show Low
Thank you for posting this. Your comments are correct. Hopefully a large percentage of students can recognize teachers who are weird. I believe I could when I was a kid. This reinforces the idea that there are certain things that parents need to teach kids at home to protect them from teachers pressing propaganda. A major problem is that our churches have also been infiltrated with such people who are trying to destroy religion. This reinforces that for the most important things in life. .
