Just a shout out regarding the killing of four Heber wild horses reported yesterday.
This is a federal offense of $100,000. Please report anything you suspect or know to Chris Kerin, 928-535-7316 or email: christopher.kerin@USDA.gov. Let's stop these despicable killings before they start on our other wildlife or human lives.
All lives need to be respected.
Thank you!
Patricia Harles,
Overgaard
