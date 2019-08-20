The fire chiefs throughout Navajo County provide emergency services daily to our respective communities. In fact, in the course of service delivery it is a common occurrence to work with our county law enforcement partners. We work side by side to protect our community. The most common call type is the emergency medical calls that include domestic violence, assaults, and suicides. In each of these situations, our personnel must stage until the scene has been cleared of the perpetrator and weapons to ensure personnel safety. Thus, the Sheriff’s Department is an essential part of our response and response times are critical in service delivery.
I point this out because the fire chiefs understand that the loss of revenue to the county from the closure of the Navajo Generating Station and Kayenta Mine will require budgetary cuts impacting service delivery in all county services including the Sheriff’s Department response.
Therefore, the NAFCA organization supports proposition 421 in order to prevent public safety levels degradation.
Jim Morgan, President
Northeastern Arizona Fire Chiefs Association
