The First Responders Legacy Scholarship Fund, Inc., was in 2017 after the tragic loss of Show Low Police Officer Darrin L. Reed on November 8, 2016. Members from non-profit groups, public safety and the Reed family realized that our heroes’ true goal was for all of us to give back to our community. One way of giving back to our community is to support our future leaders with their educational goals, so the Darrin Reed Memorial Scholarship was established.
During these extremely trying times in our society we want to take a moment and thank the wonderful people of the White Mountains, for their continued support and appreciation. Unlike so many places in the world, the first responders working every day and night here in the various White Mountain communities, know they are supported by the people they serve and protect. This offers them, as well as their families, a level of comfort and understanding.
As with many of this year’s events, our annual fundraiser dinner in April had to be rescheduled. Although we were hoping to reschedule the event for this Fall, due to the concerns over COVID-19, we will be planning the event for next spring at the Show Low Elks Lodge. This annual event has garnered fantastic support from local businesses and individuals from all around the State of Arizona. For the second year in a row, our corporate sponsor is Home Smart Professionals and our delicious food will once again be provided by The Cowboy Way BBQ. The Table Sponsors for this year have been great with all the tables having been sold. We are still accepting auction and raffle items. We truly appreciate the fabulous support from our many local businesses, who have been hit so hard with the virus restrictions. Please go to our facebook page for a complete listing of sponsors.
This year the FRLSF Committee was able to provide eight scholarships to young adults from Show Low, St. Johns, and Heber. Our $2,500 scholarship was awarded to Rebecca Pino of Show Low. Our $2,000 scholarship was awarded to Teryn Fabian also of Show Low, with our $1,500 scholarship going to Raban Lindsey of St. Johns. The remaining $1,000 scholarships were awarded to; Layla Turney from St. Johns, Hannah Ballesteros of Heber, Dayl Clark, Amanda Hostler and Lauren Clark all from Show Low.
We congratulate all the recipients who were awarded this year’s scholarships and wish them well on their journey towards higher education. The competition for these scholarships was tough, with over twenty applications being received from most of the local school districts. The FRLSF Committee would encourage young adults from the White Mountains to go on line and apply for next year’s scholarships.
Anyone having questions regarding the scholarship program or about our annual fundraising events, please contact us at; frlsfund@gmail.com or on facebook. Thank you again for supporting our first responders during these difficult times, and our future leaders starting their paths onto higher education.
Sincerely,
Jon B. Wisner, President
First Responder's Legacy Scholarship Fund, Inc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.