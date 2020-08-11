Was writing to complain to the mayors of towns in the White Mountains. Show Low, Pinetop-Lakeside, etc. When the lottery came to be, I was under the impression that the state's money was to be used in part for roads as well as other things. And I was wondering why our community got left out. And what our governments are doing to help with this problem.
I have lived in Lakeside for 50 years and this is the worst I have ever seen the roads. I was a classic car owner and talked to the people in the car show for many years.
This is one of the areas big money makers and the people all feel the same way. The roads need to be fixed. These cars cost up and over $80,000 and the owners are getting tired of them being destroyed on the streets in our towns.
Carl L. Fowler,
Lakeside
You can thank the teachers for our bad roads
Actually the largest share of the lottery funds went to the Arizona Game and Fish Department Heritage Funds. G&F got AZ voters to approve it. That's where the roads and schools funds that were set by the original lottery plans.
Well honestly if Game and Fish has those funds the boat ramps at some of the lakes and the docks are also in state of disrepair. I have phone and get the run a round.
FIX EM
