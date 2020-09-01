I am disgusted with Jeff Flake's recent endorsement of Biden, and I am ashamed of Jeff Flake because I supported him as a Republican Senator while I was Mayor of Show Low.
I hope he and his fellow RINO associates (Republican In Name Only) will be able to live with their decision to support an extreme leftist liberal like Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.
You have just lost even more respect in the White Mountains, an area that has supported you in the past.
Rick Fernau,
Former Mayor of Show Low
Jeff Flake chose the light over darkness and maybe you should too!! You and your kind are destroying America!
