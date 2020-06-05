If you stress test a piece of steel it will show up any cracks. In a similar way the stress of the pan endemic and racial tension are showing up the flaws in our society. Double standards are appearing every where.
It's acceptable for white nationalists to gather carrying automatic weapons which is obviously intended to intimidate. Yet left leaning peaceful demonstrators in front of the White House are being classified as terrorist by our President., who also threatens to start shooting.
Representative Blackman's reaction to this is that black men should take more personal responsibility not the white policeman with his knee on the neck of George Floyd as he murders him in plain sight.
This following the unjustified shooting of the black nurse Breonna Taylor. Talking about nurses Lt-Col Felicia French has gone into harms way, volunteering her skills as a nurse at the Tuba City hospital while Sylvia Allan indulges in political lawn parties.
Meanwhile the Trumpster Club spread false rumors of an ANTIFA invasion stirring unnecessary fear fanning the flames of civil unrest.
Kevin Gibson,
The Trumpsters even seem to have enlisted Show Low Police Officer Shawn Robles to call the gun toting Trumpsters to Arms upon mere rumors of "leftist invasions". Officer Shawn Robles must be fired for this. It is too dangerous to pooh pooh and let go.
I think we'll keep our good Officer Roby and let you drive your despicables home to Californ. Officer Roby is doing his job securing our town against antifa/demrat vandalism, as has happened to the Trumped Store on previous occasions.
What is ANTIFA ? It is short for Anti-Fascism. Hitler was a Fascist, Mussolini, was a Fascist, Adolfo Pinochet was a Fascist, all murderous authoritarian leaders with crimes against humanity, and perpertators of war crimes. Right wing extremists groups that want to replace our constitutional democracy with Fascism, naturally hate any people or groups who are Anti-Fascism ...ANTIFA.
Al you and Antifa need to read the dictionary, Fascism puts nation and often race above the individual. Sounds like what they do, also if they are anti fascism then they want the opposite right? Since fascism allows for private property and private ownership of the means of production, the economic opposite of fascism would be communism—no private property whatsoever, and the state owns not only the means of production, but everything else. Fascism rejects assertions that violence is automatically negative in nature and views political violence, war and imperialism as means that can achieve national rejuvenation. Antifa seems to use these violent tactics regularly. They use fear, violence and intimidation to promote their agenda, Sounds awfully Hitleresque to me.
The American fascist would prefer not to use violence. His method is to poison the channels of public information. With a fascist the problem is never how best to present the truth to the public but how best to use the news to deceive the public into giving the fascist and his group more money or more power."
The classic definition of the word "fascist" - the definition Mussolini had in mind when he claimed to have invented the word. (It was actually Italian philosopher Giovanni Gentile who wrote the entry in the Encyclopedia Italiana that said: "Fascism should more appropriately be called corporatism because it is a merger of state and corporate power." Mussolini, however, affixed his name to the entry, and claimed credit for it.)
As the 1983 American Heritage Dictionary noted, fascism is: "A system of government that exercises a dictatorship of the extreme right, typically through the merging of state and business leadership, together with belligerent nationalism."
Mussolini was quite straightforward about all this. In a 1923 pamphlet titled "The Doctrine of Fascism" he wrote, "If classical liberalism spells individualism, Fascism spells government." But not a government of, by, and for We The People - instead, it would be a government of, by, and for the most powerful corporate interests in the nation.
In 1938, Mussolini brought his vision of fascism into full reality when he dissolved Parliament and replaced it with the "Camera dei Fasci e delle Corporazioni" - the Chamber of the Fascist Corporations. Corporations were still privately owned, but now instead of having to sneak their money to folks like the Trumps and covertly write legislation, they were openly in charge of the government.
When studying history, it is important to choose reliable and accurate sources, which fortunately we have good access to in these times. The preceding AntifAl version is a good example of the importance of this.
It is always hilarious when demrats use the Constitution like this to try to fool us into thinking that they are Big Patriots.
So it sounds like you want communism Al...or shall I say comrade!
Lee, my sources are much better than your opinion any day. [beam]
He likes to read about the Garibaldi resistenza.
Professor AntifAl, what event spelled the beginning of the end of Il Duce's regime?
