As the holiday season rolls in, many frantically race to accomplish their lengthy holiday checklist — I would know because I am that kind of a person.
The seasons have become more about the parties and the gifts than being with friends and family. I would like to call for a simplification of things this holiday season. We should be focusing on strengthening relationships and coming together as friends, family, and even a community. I have come to dread the numerous holiday parties and the pressure to get a gift for every person that I know. It is exhausting and not what the focus of this time of year should be.
I want to encourage everyone to forget their checklist and enjoy the season for what it should be: a time to serve others and focus on family and friends, not on things.
Hanna Horne,
Blue Ridge High School
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.