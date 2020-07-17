Someone is afraid of Felicia French but they’re not from Arizona. The full-page ads you may have seen in the Independent excoriate French for her “California values” without bothering to explain her actual positions. Of course, political ads are never fair or balanced but what I found most interesting was the source of the money used to pay for the very expensive negative ads; “Arizonans For Strong Leadership” includes large amounts of out of state cash! So we have a candidate being attacked for her out of state “values” by a group of rich, out of state republicans who want to keep the LD6 senate seat red. I suppose Ms. French should respond to all the mud being thrown at her but she’s busy at the moment serving the Navajo people as a nurse in Tuba City. Covid came from somewhere else and invaded our beautiful state. So did a certain Super PAC. I wish they would both go away and let Arizonans decide their own fate.
David Lehan,
Snowflake
