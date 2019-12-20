This article really moved me when I first read it and I think every American should read it, so I am sharing President Theodore Roosevelt's words here: "In the first place, we should insist that if the immigrant who comes here in good faith becomes an American and assimilates himself to us, he shall be treated on exact equality with everyone one, for it is an outrage to discriminate against any such man because of his creed, or birthplace, or origin.
But this is predicated upon the person's becoming in every facet an American and nothing but an American ... There can be no divided allegiance here. Any man who says he is an American, but something else also, isn't an American at all. We have room for but one flag, the American flag ... We have room for but one language here, and that is the English language ... and we have room for but one sole loyalty and that is a loyalty to the American people."
Fathom the hypocrisy of a government that wants to make it mandatory for all CITIZENS to prove they are insured, but does not believe it necessary for them to prove they are CITIZENS!
Tim Bischoffer,
Snowflake
