I have been here only about 3.5 years, but during that time, it has been my honor to serve over 300 of you, and many of your children.
I am not native, an orphan Jew at 11 years old, though, I have a heart for the children...
Please listen to me: it is totally doable to bring the Reservation upscale, the Casino upscale; to build a huge and profitable and upscale nation, better for the children.
It totally matches your culture: build nice trails for horses and on foot, preserve, maintain, and promote your history.
Personally, I believe that you are closer spiritually to the truth than the white Europeans who came here, why not share that culture, in a upscale and profitable way, with the world?
What I am suggesting, is not radical.
I am not trying to offend anyone here. What do you think?
Israeli Rothman,
(1) comment
I am with you for sure. Lets start with the Casino. With this closer they could have should have went in and remodeled the whole casino, lounge, bar area and restaurant. Was it remodeled cannot say.
The tribal lands are some of the prettiest in the whole state. Nice trails camping etc. It is very possible for sure.
