This week, Fox News was found to be guilty of multiple episodes of false reporting. Fox will pay Dominion Voting Systems $787.5 million for misinformation concerning the 2020 presidential election. This is newsworthy because there continues to be doubt by some Republicans about the legitimacy of President Biden’s victory. This agreement and the acknowledgement by Fox News that they were lying to their viewers about voting manipulation sheds some bright lights on the truth. President Biden won the election by over 7 million votes and there was no manipulation of the vote by Dominion.

The agreement between Fox and Dominion allows pretrial findings by the judge to stand. In one ruling, “… the judge sided with Dominion in its assertion that Fox could not claim that its airing of the conspiracy theory — generally relating to the false claim that its machines “switched” Trump votes into Biden votes — fell under a legally protected status of “news gathering.”

