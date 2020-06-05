I'm writing in support of free speech and the right of citizens to protest. What I do not support is preemptive counter-demonstrations for a made-up threat of "radical leftist anti-fascist" on their way to Show Low. I'm guessing any self-respecting Los Angeles lefty has plenty to keep themselves occupied in their home town right now.
I'd like to point out that to a large degree the White Mountain economy depends on snowbirds & tourism. Seeing you parading the Duce's sidewalks brandishing assault rifles may make you feel better, but I doubt it makes out-of-towners want to stop and spend money here.
Mike Kunnecke,
Concho
(5) comments
too bad stay in Concho
Based on the conduct of your "protesters" in other places
real time, it is prudent for all of us to protect ourselves
from these "lefty" friends of yours. You should invite them
to Concho to graffiti your house, smash in your windows
and set fire to your car for "social justice."
Based on the false accusations by "Bunker Boy" Trump and the fact that protesters could have been leftists, right wingers, clergy, policemen, businessmen, of all races protesting police brutality Lee Betray ASSumes that all protesters are leftists. What is more transparent is that Lee and Russ are against citizens exercising their 1st Amendment Rights.
Well let's see - Peaceful Antifa and BLM protesters have a consistent history of using baseball bats, bicycle chains with locks (maces), incendiary bottles, balloons full of unpleasant fluids, to exercise their (break out that Constitution to justify it...) 1st Amd Riot uh Rights. If they just clutter up the sidewalk and leave, then who's preventing that? The Right to Life demonstrators clean up after they're finished, to illustrate a responsible contrast.
Mr. Kunnecke, you are spot-on. What we don't need up here on The Mountain is a bunch of easily-duped Y'all Qaeda types waging their YeeHawd on the streets against a hoax invasion of Antifa types. Read about what happened to that poor family up in Forks, WA, who were out on a camping trip in their used school bus when they were stalked and trapped by a bunch of yahoos with semi-autos demanding to know if they were Antifa. Yeah ... that'll go a long way toward promoting tourism up here, won't it?
