The philosophers can philosophize, the astrologists can astrologize, the astronomers can astronomize, but we must now conclude that we sapiens are not creatures of free will. If that were so, how could we continually opt for perennial, dangerous, self-destructive behavior both on the individual and on the collective level. We could not.

Our senses channel data into our nervous systems where they impinge on our brains and activate electro-chemical impulses (synapses) which connect neurons and determine everything we do, say, think or remember. We have no control over these processes even though the same process causes many to incorrectly suppose they have free will. “After all, I can decide what to do.” Not a chance. Our brains operate according to the physical laws of the universe.

