The philosophers can philosophize, the astrologists can astrologize, the astronomers can astronomize, but we must now conclude that we sapiens are not creatures of free will. If that were so, how could we continually opt for perennial, dangerous, self-destructive behavior both on the individual and on the collective level. We could not.
Our senses channel data into our nervous systems where they impinge on our brains and activate electro-chemical impulses (synapses) which connect neurons and determine everything we do, say, think or remember. We have no control over these processes even though the same process causes many to incorrectly suppose they have free will. “After all, I can decide what to do.” Not a chance. Our brains operate according to the physical laws of the universe.
At the individual level people overeat, refuse exercise, smoke, abuse drugs, speed while driving impaired, and behave in an entire menu of self-destructive conduct. On the collective level, we burn fossil fuels, refuse gun safety legislation, overpopulate the globe, make war, tolerate famine, poverty, and preventable disease and much more.
I make bold to say that a species with free will, absent disablingly low IQs, brain damage or disease, could not voluntarily “choose” and perpetuate such self-destructive behavior. Even after making such a choice, when shown the suicidal consequences, persons of free will would/could change their behavior. They cannot by any free choice, because the very act of changing occurs because of the generation of new electro-chemical impulses which controls what they do and over which they have no control. The proof of all this? Chocolate.
“I do not believe in free will. Schopenhauer's words: 'A man can surely do what he wills to do, but cannot determine what he wills.’ accompany me in all situations throughout my life.”
