A. Abortion is a human right. It shall be available as follows:
1. For rape and incest, on demand. Proof thereof shall consist of a police report or DNA or an affidavit, under penalty of perjury by the pregnant person.
A. Abortion is a human right. It shall be available as follows:
1. For rape and incest, on demand. Proof thereof shall consist of a police report or DNA or an affidavit, under penalty of perjury by the pregnant person.
2. Doctor-calculated first trimester, on demand.
3. Second trimester, to save the life or health of the woman upon certification by her doctor.
4. Third trimester, only upon a federal district court order validating health risk.
5. All protests, signs, unwanted conversations and physical impediments where abortions are performed shall be at least 100 yards from such facilities.
6. Family planning clinics shall locate where needed and be funded by federal funds except for the approximate 3% spending for abortions which shall be privately funded.
7. Transportation shall be provided by government vouchers for the needy, disabled or other persons unable to reach a clinic alone.
8. Free family planning and instructions shall be included.
9. Pregnant children under the age of 16 shall have an incontestable right to abortion services without parental consent upon approval by the appropriate federal district court.
B. Medicare shall immediately be expanded to include vision, hearing and dental care and appliances, obstetrical, gynecological and childcare up to age 10, ambulance and airlift, and long-term residential health care.
1. The age for Medicare coverage shall be reduced from 65 by 10 years each year from adoption of this amendment until everyone is covered.
2. Medicare shall have the unfettered obligation to negotiate worldwide for lowest cost pharmaceuticals which meet FDA-quality standards.
3. See funding note below.
Note: CBO estimates MFA would save $650 billion a year, improve the economy and eliminate all out-of-pocket health care costs. Yale University estimates upwards of $450 billion a year. The Mercatus Center estimated $2 trillion over a decade.
Ronald Zimmerman
Mesa
Respond: Write a letter to the editor | Submit a news story
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.