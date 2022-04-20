Similar to French Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte’s desire to rule Spain in 1808, Putin seeks to violently take over Ukraine in 2022. This self-proclaimed "Special Military Operation” is a blatant power grab at the expense of Ukrainian and Russian lives. Though described as an attempt to respond to NATO aggression, the war appears to be more about re-establishing former USSR borders in an attempt by the Russian leader to return to Soviet era dominance.
It has become apparent that possible genocide is taking place as the world sees the atrocities in the suburbs of Kyiv. Is there yet enough evidence to prove that this war is more than a Special Operation and is really about the elimination of the Ukrainian people? I do not know the specific definition of genocide within the code of international law yet intentionally targeting civilians is surely where it starts.
Recently, the Russian pride of the Navy, Moskva, was sunk by two Ukrainian missiles in the Black Sea. Putin reportedly warned the United States against our continued military support of Ukraine with weapons. I fully support President Biden’s ongoing decision to send arms to Ukraine in hopes of defeating Russia. He recently pledged $800 million worth of military aid for Ukraine, bringing the total to $2 billion. America cannot and will not be deterred by Putin’s threats.
Just as Napoleon’s rule over Spain lasted a short time, Putin’s attempt at annexing Ukraine will fail as well. Putin is an evil dictator who started this war. He has committed war crimes in doing so. As the war in Ukraine continues, we cannot allow our support to wane. The United States' support of democracy and NATO cannot waver. Any other action could potentially encourage additional attacks by autocrats throughout the world. Sweden and Finland are now both considering joining NATO ("Swedes and Finns could shed neutrality", A1, New York Times, April 15, 2022). We need to support these Nordic countries to help blunt Putin’s advances despite his additional warnings of “retaliation“ should they join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.
Contact Congressman O’Halleran and United States Senators Kelley and Sinema to let them know that we need to fully support freedom and democracy in Ukraine and the rest of Europe. Despite some opinions to the contrary, there is no viable alternative when confronted by a ruthless dictator.
