I'm writing to you about a local issue that is very dear to me; safe drinking water for our children. Not only do our children need safedrinking water — especially at school, where they go to learn and play eachday — they also deserve it as our future. Unfortunately, toxic lead is contaminating drinking water at schools across our state.
To protect our children,we need to get the lead out of their drinking water. That means removing and replacing lead service lines, as well as ensuring that plumbing, fixtures, and faucets are lead-free. Luckily, current members of Congress like Rep. Tom O'Halleranhave been working hard to bring home much-needed money to protect Arizona’sdrinking water.
Rep. O'Halleran recently voted for provisions to address lead contamination in this year’s federal budget, which recently passed the House. Forty-five million, an increase from $35 million last year, would be used to reduce lead in drinking water and to test for further contamination in schools. We have a long way to go before our water is free of lead. However, there is no doubt that this funding will make our drinking water, our children and ultimately, our future safer. Steps like these bring us closer to that day and should be pursued by more members of Congress and our community.
Jessica Kuchenmeister,
Flagstaff
