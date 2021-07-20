Vaccines for COVID-19 are effective and safe. There is a large amount of “health misinformation” on line. However, the facts are not in question. The vaccine is 95% effective in preventing you from getting Covid. The vaccine also decreases your chance from getting severely ill or dying if you do contract Covid. All three types of vaccines, Pfizer, Moderna and the Johnson and Johnson, are safe and effective. These vaccines have now been given to millions of Americans and the side effects are minimal.
Personally, my entire family has been vaccinated. My wife and I received the Pfizer vaccine in December and January as employees of the Whiteriver Service Unit. Our four children received either the Pfizer or the Johnson and Johnson vaccines. My 87-year-old father received the Moderna vaccine. None of us have had a side effect beyond the fever and body aches for 24 hours after the shot.
There recently has been clusters of infections in the White Mountains as reported by the WMI. The numbers of infections have increased. The number of hospitalizations at Summit Healthcare have increased. These rises are in contrast to areas where there is a greater percentage of people vaccinated.
I urge everyone, including nurses, doctors and other ancillary medical staff working in Show Low, to get their vaccine. As the local health care providers, we need to lead by example. Get your vaccine and help decrease our infection and mortality rates from this coronavirus. At this point, any death from COVID-19 was preventable.
Gregory Jarrin, MD,
Whiteriver
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.