At the risk of being called a heretic for not being an active Member of the Church of Global Warming; I’m going to paraphrase a short but reveling video starring Jorgen Peder Steffensen, Curator Nels Bohr Institute, Department of Geophysics.
He clearly describes the results from drilling a three-kilometer hole in the ice of Greenland. It demonstrates that between 8,000 and 4,000 years ago, the earth was on average two and a half degrees warmer than today.
The earth then cooled about two and a half degrees over the following 2,000 years and increased one degree over the next 1,000 years.
By 1650 AD it had declined one degree and the lowest earth temperature was reached by 1875 AD when the Little Ice Age Ended and they started recording earth’s temperatures. His final comment was that it is impossible to determine if the earth’s warming of about a half degree since 1875 AD can be attributed to Natural Variations in the earth’s temperature as seen in the distant past or Man’s Intervention. This is because the starting point for recording earth’s temperature of 1875 AD is the lowest earth temperature in the past 10,000 years!
Ray Jussila,
Show Low
