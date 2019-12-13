Sometimes the old ways are the best. Professional meat-goat grazing is an underutilized tool for keeping down ladder fuels in our national forests, including ponderosa pine seedlings. Goats are browsers and prefer vegetation that is eye-level and above, leaving behind excellent cattle pastures.
A well-established agricultural science, professional meat-goat grazing of public lands is accomplished through the use of portable solar-powered electric fences, herding and guard dogs that are moved throughout the target area as ladder fuels are consumed.
In several California fires over the past year, goat-grazed land proved to be a highly effective fire break in the opinion of the fire commanders. Goat grazing is credited with saving the Reagan Library from a wildfire and has become so popular in many areas of the west there is a waiting list. Ideally suited for the Wildland Urban Interface Areas (WUI's) where most of the prescribed fires are now conducted, goats are a welcome relief from smoke pollution.
When pine needles burn, they deposit a waxy substance on the soil which contributes to rapid runoff of rainwater and snow melt. By contrast, the small goat hooves punch holes into the soil allowing rainwater to collect and nourish the remaining trees.
The US currently imports goat meat from New Zealand to meet the demand of various ethnic groups. Professional meat-goat grazing contracts offered by the Forest Service (FS) to the public would stimulate our local economy through the raising and training of the goats, guard dogs and herd dogs; the employment of professional herders and their apprentices; the sale of goat meat and the sale and servicing of the solar-powered electric fences and livestock trailers.
When the FS is approached about including meat-goat grazing in their forest management plans for northern Arizona, they say it does not conform to their goal of increasing prescribed fires and managed wildfires. Smoke pollution increases the death rate for people with heart, lung, stroke, cancer, diabetes and autoimmune disease, along with harming the health of the fetus and the developing lungs of children. Certainly you will never see a goat get out of control in high winds, burst into flames and nearly burn down a neighborhood, a town or a nuclear laboratory.
The FS is obligated under the Federal Land Management Act, the Environmental Justice Guidelines and the National Environmental Protection Act to listen to those citizens most affected by their policies. The public comment period for the latest Draft Environmental Impact Statement (DEIS) for Rim Country 4FRI is open until Jan. 16, 2020. Comment by email: 4fri_comments@fs.fed.us; Fax: 928-527-3620; US Mail: 4FRI Rim Country, DEIS c/o Coconino National Forest, 1824 S.Thompson St, Flagstaff AZ 86001.
(2) comments
Great idea!
Alternatives to burning/smoke, such as goat grazing, make so much sense, especially when considering that, study after study, not only confirms the dangers of smoke, but that those dangers are even worse than earlier realized.
The latest Harvard research released Nov. 27, 2019, shows fine particulate matter such as that in smoke damages many more areas of the body than just the lungs and cardiovascular system, and concludes, “…the health dangers and economic impacts of air pollution are significantly larger than previously understood.”
Not only should we contact the address listed in the article, but officials such as Rep. Tom O’Halleran should not be voted back into office if they are going to stand by and let the unconscionable actions of the forest service continue.
Here’s the announcement of the latest study:
https://www.hsph.harvard.edu/news/press-releases/air-pollution-linked-with-new-causes-of-hospital-admissions/
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.