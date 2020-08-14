Leroy Dewitt was a good friend, brother, whom I loved very much and will miss him.
I’m living in Cheriqiu, Panama and went to the same church with him. All he knew was good and being good. Prayers for him and his family. May he rest in peace.
Glenn Self,
Doral, Florida
