Thank you RT Lynch for your interesting, well-researched article, defining the "Golden green triangle" for your readers.
These marijuana businesses have brought 100's of jobs and millions of dollars into the White Mountain economy and has provided the biggest economic jolt to our area in decades. I look forward to hearing more about this newly-emerging industry in the future.
Bob Fern,
Show Low
