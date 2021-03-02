Last year Lawrance Hill had a cleanup scheduled with the Round Valley Community Day of Service, scheduled to take place on the 8th and 9th of October 2020.
Sadly Lawrance Hill passed away on the 3rd of October. Shane Phillips, William Gillespie, Kay Dyson and all the volunteer’s still showed up to honor him by helping clean up the property. Thanks to Blue Hills for donating the dumpsters. Shane started us off with a prayer, followed by a beautiful story about my brother. We all worked very hard through out the weekend, coming together as a team to clean up.
On the last day Shane said “I will help you on my days off, till the property is all cleaned up." Since my brother has passed away, the job had became so much bigger than just a weekend clean up. I accepted the offer, Shane and William helped every weekend never wanting anything in return but a Thank you. I could have never got it done without them. On Dec. 6, 2020 Shane hauled off the last trailer.
Shane is a man of his word and he stayed till the end. “The thing of it is” a simple thank you goes a long way.
We wanted to take the time to thank everyone on the project, a big thank you goes out to all of you that helped with the clean-up project on Maricopa Drive in Springerville.
Susan Padilla and her Girls (Desiree, Teneal and Madison),
Springerville
