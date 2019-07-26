While staying in the Pinetop area, we needed a special light bulb and some other basic items. We went to ACE Hardware and were greeted at the door by a nice person who asked us what we needed. When we told her, she directed us to the correct aisle for the first item and went to find out where the second item could be found. Then she came to us and told us where to find it. What great customer service - and a reason to support your local stores. Thank you ACE
J. Anderson,
Prescott
(0) comments
