I'm grateful for the Independent. What other local newspaper features consistent, high-quality articles with a focus on local content? After reading each issue I feel lucky to be informed in such an impartial and fair manner. This paper makes room for everyone's opinions. Wwe get to read Gregory Jarrin and Linda Gilbertson in equal measures, which is exactly as it should be. If you're only consuming information that agrees with your world view you're living in an echo chamber and reinforcing the us-vs.-them mentality. I know conservatives who loathe Trump and liberals who detest Biden because I tend to hang out with an open-minded crowd who think with their own brains. The level of respect I have for this publication is reflected by the $100 per year I spend willingly just to read it. The internet is full of free content; most of the big "news" sites are competing for readers by catering to our fears and anger. Whether Newsmax or CNN you can rest assured there's very little news and lots of drama. The lead stories in our little paper are about stuff that counts; community events, effective law enforcement, veterans receiving recognition, local academic and sport heroes. You know because you read it every week. I just wish more people had access to this kind of content. Keep up the good work WMI!
