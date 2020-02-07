Yesterday I did my tax returns and those of two friends. That same morning I received in the mail a flier bearing the names of Blackman, Thorpe and Allen claiming that Arizona is heading for a recession and we need to reduce taxes on business. Yet I've been hearing that the economy under Trump is going well.
So friend "A" is a single man of 24 years who works in construction and has his wages reported on a 1099-Misc., so his employer does not withhold tax nor pay his social security. He earns $24,000 with standard deduction of $12,000 he pays $1,200 tax,which is a lot for this young man. Friend "B" is a couple both working who earn $51,000 after $24,000 deductible, they pay $1,600 tax.
Meanwhile according to the IRS, I meet the definition of a millionaire. Its hard to tell what my actual income is, as I run 5 companies which makes my taxes more complex. With various deductions, depreciation and the new Qualified Business Incentive (QBI), I have paid no taxes this year and am now due a $3,250 refund!
The irony for me is that both my friends vote GOP!
Kevin Gibson,
Snowflake
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.