Be it kindergarten, eighth grade, high school, or college.
It prepares the graduate for the next chapter of their lives, and closes a chapter for their parents.
As a community why not celebrate these budding adults? Due to the social distancing it could be
a challenge, but don't know until we try? Mom, dad, grandparents do you remember the drive-in
movie? Well why not build a large screen put it on a flat bed, take it to a designated area. Parents
I'm sure you wouldn't mind dropping of a photo of your graduate at a designated area. Surely someone
has the skill to set up a slide show? And possibly the radio could announce the upcoming graduate. We can
remain in our vehicles honk and cheer as our successful graduate appears, and still satisfy the social
distancing requirements ..In conclusion, it would be one heck of a memory for future grand children.
Jeanne Vollborn
Show Low
